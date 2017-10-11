British Tile Company Creates an Amazing Curving Floor Optical Illusion for Their Showroom Entrance

Casa Ceramica Tile Company has created a wonderfully wild if not slightly dizzying Alice and Wonderland themed, tile floor curving optical illusion welcoming guests to their Manchester, UK showroom. As guests come in, the floor in the entrance way appears to swoop downward and then upward again. Per a video posted by Casa Ceramica, this is an illusion made entirely of tiles. This entry way became very well after Duncan Cook, the owner of Casa Ceramica, replied to a tweet about a dizzying carpet pattern.
Like our entrance floor made from tiles #sorrynotsorry ? pic.twitter.com/hk8b78uqND
— Duncan Cook (@DuncanCook10) September 21, 2017
They are actual tiles pic.twitter.com/7HvTqz9jHP
— Casa Ceramica (@casaceramica) September 22, 2017
via New York Magazine, Digg