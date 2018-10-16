Curious Fish Turn Sideways to Check Out at a Wayward Drone That Crashed Right Into Their Underwater Path

A person who was seemingly trying to capture overhead footage of their beautiful tropical surroundings, somehow lost control of their drone, which crash landed in a nearby lake. The resident fish were curious, turning themselves sideways to check out this strange invader. Their curiosity was very brief, however as the fish moved on shortly afterwards, without concern.
