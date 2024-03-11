Little Crow Named Russell Adopts His Rescuer’s Young Boy Into His Flock

Animal lover Christian found a skinny little crow while he was out working. Being that there was no wildlife rehabilitator available, Christian took home to his girlfriend Lærk, and together they nursed the crow, whom they named Russell, back to health. When they set him outside to fly away, Russell decided that he wanted to stay.

We tried to call a wildlife rehabilitator, but there wasn’t any nearby who was able to take him in, so he decided to take him home nurse him back to health. Once we nursed Russell back to health and he could fly wherever he wanted, he still decided to stay near our house and he visit us every day.

In fact, Russell decided that the family was his newfound flock, particularly their young son Otto, who he doesn’t like to be away from. Russell sits on the car before Otto goes to school waits by the window for Otto to come home. The pair have truly bonded.

They have a special bond. Otto has never been scared of Russell. Russell would only allow Otto to pet him. Whenever I tried he will leave. If we open up our window, he will go and sit on the couch watching TV with Otto. I just thinks he likes to hang around Otto.