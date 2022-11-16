How to Get Across the Street During the NYC Marathon

Jeff Seal, a comedian, filmmaker, and urban explorer along with the Libbey Brothers, hilariously stood on Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, to encourage pedestrians who were trying to cross the street during the 2022 New York City Marathon.

He interviewed several people who were trying to get to work at Brooklyn Artists and Fleas while others were walking their dogs, coming home from the grocery store, or trying to go to brunch. In several cases, Seal gave those who successfully crossed the street a medal of their own while others broke their own personal ribbons on the other side. Despite the challenge before them, New Yorkers once again proved their enduring tenacity in the face of challenge.