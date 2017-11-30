Laughing Squid

Creed From ‘The Office’ Performs a Live Version of the Series Theme With His Own Original Lyrics

Creed Bratton, the actor who played the very eccentric Creed on the highly acclaimed U.S. version of The Office, is a really talented musician who was once in the band The Grass Roots, performed an amusing live acoustic version of the series’ theme, adding in his own lyrics. While none of the lyrics had a particular rhyme or rhythm, he paid respectful tribute to his former castmates and even got the Carborro, North Carolina audience to sing along.

This show was from a tour Bratton had announced in May.

During the series wrap party, Bratton performed his original song “Rubber Tree” for an excited Scranton, Pennsylvania audience

