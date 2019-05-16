Creator of Game of Thrones Languages Reviews How Well Actors and Fans Speak Valerian and Dothraki

The linguistically talented David J. Peterson who created several languages for Game of Thrones talked to Vanity Fair about how well he felt that both the Valyrian and Dothraki languages were being spoken. Peterson reviewed the performance of the actors in the series who were assigned such lines and the fans who were fascinated with recreating those lines.

Peterson was quite impressed with actress Emilia Clarke‘s (Danaerys Targaryan) ability to seamlessly switch between Dothraki, High Valerian, and Astapori Valyrian, Jason Momoa‘s (Khal Drogo) deep growling mastery of the language and Peter Dinklage‘s (Tyrion Lannister) halting use of the language that was needed for the scene.

Peterson had less praise and more suggestions for most of the fan related videos, but he did get a kick out a Seinfeld parody in which Dothraki was spoken in the style of the main characters.