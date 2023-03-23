Creative Pizza Delivery Innovations

Tom Blank of Weird History Food takes a look at some of the most creative innovations and ideas regarding pizza and pizza delivery. The list includes Pizza Delivery Box by Vinnie’s Pizza in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the Domino DRU and DXP, the now-pivoted robotic Zumepizza, the boat-based Pizza Pi VI in the US Virgin Islands, and the various artists who have worked with the tasty medium.

Immigrants to the United States brought their staple food with them, and pizza became a sensation in their new country…Pizza is now a favorite across the planet, though how it’s made varies greatly from place to place. As these ten tantalizing facts show, the dish is subject to innovation, research, study, and artistic interpretation.