The Randy Rhoads ‘Crazy Train’ Solo as Dire Straits

Dutch guitarist Laszlo Buring who previously reimagined songs such as “Comfortably Numb”, “Radar Love”, and “Sweet Child O’ Mine” in the distinctive style of Dire Straits, provided the same treatment to the iconic Randy Rhoads guitar solo from the Ozzy Osbourne song “Crazy Train”. Buring said he was learning the original solo and wanted to add in the legendary Mark Knopfler sound.

I was learning this solo for a bit and I couldn’t resist working this one out. Turned the tapping part into a Knopfler style hammer-on lick, and did some freestyle at the end.