Coyote Peterson Searches the Jungle For Glass Frogs, Amazing Amphibians With Translucent Skin

Known as the Glass Frog, these amphibians of Central America are known for their translucent belly skin that allows onlookers to see right into their digestive and circulatory systems. Seriously…when observed at the correct angle you can witness the blood pumping in and out of this tiny frogs hearts!

While on location in Costa Rica , the adventurous Brave Wilderness host Coyote Peterson and his loyal crew trudged out into the leafy wilderness of the jungle to search for glass frogs , amazing amphibians with translucent skin. Peterson was able to locate a tiny dwarf glass frog, as well as a beautiful green striped glass frog.

