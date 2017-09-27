Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Coyote Peterson Searches the Jungle For Glass Frogs, Amazing Amphibians With Translucent Skin

by at on

Striped Glass Frog

While on location in Costa Rica, the adventurous Brave Wilderness host Coyote Peterson and his loyal crew trudged out into the leafy wilderness of the jungle to search for glass frogs, amazing amphibians with translucent skin. Peterson was able to locate a tiny dwarf glass frog, as well as a beautiful green striped glass frog.

Dwarf Glass Frog

Known as the Glass Frog, these amphibians of Central America are known for their translucent belly skin that allows onlookers to see right into their digestive and circulatory systems. Seriously…when observed at the correct angle you can witness the blood pumping in and out of this tiny frogs hearts!


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy