Adventure Host Coyote Peterson Finds a Giant Orange Salamander the Size of a Small Otter

While on location in West Virginia, adventure host Coyote Peterson of Brave Wilderness enlisted the assistance of biologist/herpetologist Tim Brust on a watery search for a giant salamander known as the Hellbender. The team easily located one of these enormous amphibians, whose body resembled that of a small otter, despite the requisite sliminess of aquatic creatures.

On this adventure Coyote and the team are joined by field herpetologist Tim Brust who leads them to a top secret location where these enormous amphibians still exist in limited numbers. The goal of this expedition will be to collect field data and biometrics which will aid in further conservation efforts and enhance general public awareness so that these magnificent giants may continue to exist well into the future.