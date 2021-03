A group of scientists studying the Geldingardalsgos volcano in Fagradalsfjall, Iceland decided to prepare sausages and toast matching buns using the lava that was running downhill. The volcano, which erupted on March 19, 2021 after 6,000 years of being dormant, was small and considered safe to approach with caution.

