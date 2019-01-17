Serial Killer Ted Bundy Opens Up About His Heinous Crimes in the Netflix Series ‘Conversations With a Killer’

The Netflix documentary series Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, offers a peek into the twisted mind of the serial “Campus Killer” Ted Bundy. The use of death row recordings reflect Bundy’s point-of-view while interview footage shows how Bundy’s outward charm and good looks eerily won him some fans who couldn’t believe he did “those things” because of the way he looked. Aside from this twisted admiration, Ted Bundy had heinously killed at least 30 women in seven different states between the years 1974 and 1978.

The series premieres on January 24, 2019.