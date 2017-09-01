A Continuous Shape, The Amazing Artistic Process of Hand Crafting Portraits Out of Stone

It was very nice to film with Anna for such a long period of time. We usually only have a few days to film but for Anna we had the time to use different approaches in how we filmed. Some days we would simply follow Anna as she worked in a reportage sort of style, staying out of her way. Other days we could make more prepped shots, like her drinking the tea or the walking and drawing table shots. We also developed a more intimate relationship with her, and that gave us the opportunity to build a portrait which we hope is more emotional and deeper than what you would usually see in a process film.

The wonderful documentary A Continuous Shape by Eyes and Ears goes inside the London workshop of talented sculptor and stone carver Anna Rubicam to learn more about the process by which she creates her highly detailed works of art. Directors Jack Webber and Tommaso Di Paola also learned alot more about Rubicam as an artist and as a person in an interview with Director’s Notes .

