Chinese Construction Worker Performs Incredibly Intricate Tricks With With His Giant Excavating Machine

A Chinese construction worker Lao Pang performs incredibly intricate tricks and demonstrations of skill with his gigantic excavator. Some of these tricks include slicing a cucumber in half with the digging blade without popping the balloon underneath, pouring wine into stacked glasses to create a fountain, and even picking up a light bulb, screwing it into the socket and pressing the button to turn it on. Pang stated that he keeps planning new ways to amaze people with his talents.

(translated) While my workmates were sleeping, I was thinking about ideas for my next video. What should I film? How could I film it with a visual impact.

via Geekologie