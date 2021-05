While delivering the weather for the Minneapolis area, meteorologist Jennifer McDermed of Fox 9 KMSP found herself being multiplied while on air due to a computer glitch. Rather than try to skip over it or completely ignore it, McDermed leaned directly into it, even starting a parade of herself and the others across the screen.

