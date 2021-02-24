A Compilation of 4K Timelapses Capturing Iris Flowers as They Go Through Their Full Lifecycle

Neil Bromhall (previously) of the Oxford, England plant identification database Right Plants compiled a series of 4K timelapses showing the entire lifecycle of various iris flowers. Each flower gorgeously bloomed, flourished and then died away.
Bromhall previously captured the marvelous sight of an acorn growing into a tree in a timelapse.
Mesmerizing Timelapse Video of an Acorn Growing Into an Oak Seedling Over the Course of Eight Months