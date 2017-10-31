A Wonderful Film That Delves Deep Into the Fascinating World of Competitive Grave Digging

The short film “The Best Gravediggers in the World” by MEL Films takes a deep look into the relatively unknown, but incredibly fascinating world of competitive grave digging. The annual event, which takes place in Trencín, Slovakia and is sponsored by funeral homes all over Europe, is a not chance only for these workers to show off their unique set of skills, but to also connect with other people in the same line of work.
In the industrial town of Trencín, Slovakia, a small family-run funeral home has taken their grave-digging contest international. Here, teams of gravediggers from throughout Europe descend with shovels and hoes to see who can create the best eternal resting places, in the least amount of time.
via The Awesomer