Rescued Squirrel Refuses to Leave the Compassionate Man Who Raised Her

A baby squirrel who was attacked by birds and separated from her mother was rescued by a compassionate man in New York City who took her home and raised her with the intent of letting her back into the wild after she recovered. The grateful squirrel never left, and the two are now bonded for life.

I raised her up with the idea of letting her go to release her and she doesn’t want to go she comes back all the time. She won’t even leave the area that I’m that I’m around. Now we have such a friendship that I could go around I have her on my shoulder and she’ll go run up climb trees run around collect little acorns and all of that and just come right back.