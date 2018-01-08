Common Minor Ailments That Can Be Described in Elaborate Medical Terms

In an therapeutic episode of their incredibly informative whiteboard series for Mental Floss, linguist Arika Okrent and illustrator Sean O’Neill verbally and visually offer some elaborate medical terms can be used to describe common and minor ailments. Such ailments include a rumbling tummy (borborygmi), brain freeze (sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia), canker sores (Aphthous stomatitis), fainting at the sight of blood (vasovagal syncope) and goosebumps (horripilation).
Want to generate a little more sympathy for your totally mundane health concerns? Use these fancy medical terms instead!