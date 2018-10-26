Laughing Squid

Comedians Offer to Pay a Woman’s Gasoline Bill When They Find Out That She’s Trying to Pay in Pennies

While at a gas station, Carlos “HaHa” Davis and a fellow comedian saw that a woman was paying for her fuel with pennies. Without hesitation Davis walked over to the woman, identified himself as a comedian and offered to pay her bill for her. The woman told Davis that her husband had just died and “we weren’t like this. I didn’t ask nobody for help”. Davis and his friend gave the woman a warm hug and told her that we all have to look out for each other.

As it turns out, Davis regularly performs acts of benevolence, such as giving a waitress a $100 tip and financially helping out women and men on the street.

