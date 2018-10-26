Comedians Offer to Pay a Woman’s Gasoline Bill When They Find Out That She’s Trying to Pay in Pennies

This week on “I love you” saw a ladies put pennies in her gas stank. I love you pic.twitter.com/Sikekr10cf — Carlos HaHa Davis (@HaHaDavis) October 21, 2018

While at a gas station, Carlos “HaHa” Davis and a fellow comedian saw that a woman was paying for her fuel with pennies. Without hesitation Davis walked over to the woman, identified himself as a comedian and offered to pay her bill for her. The woman told Davis that her husband had just died and “we weren’t like this. I didn’t ask nobody for help”. Davis and his friend gave the woman a warm hug and told her that we all have to look out for each other.

As it turns out, Davis regularly performs acts of benevolence, such as giving a waitress a $100 tip and financially helping out women and men on the street.

This week on “I love you” pic.twitter.com/QJcCNdjx6P — Carlos HaHa Davis (@HaHaDavis) October 13, 2018

This week on I love you. pic.twitter.com/FPXBkT2sqB — Carlos HaHa Davis (@HaHaDavis) September 26, 2018

I love you pic.twitter.com/iGM26QhGmn — Carlos HaHa Davis (@HaHaDavis) September 14, 2018

via Kevin W