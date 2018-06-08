Come Inside My Mind, A Heartbreakingly Beautiful Documentary About the Late Great Robin Williams

The HBO documentary Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind tells the ultimately heartbreaking story of the late, great and beloved comedian through his own words and through the words of those who loved him. The documentary tracks Williams’ early years, contrasts his vivacious stage personality with his quiet, private life, expounds on his generosity of spirit and his struggle to survive with an invisible disease. Additionally friends and fellow comedians such as Billy Crystal, Eric Idle, Whoopi Goldberg, David Letterman and Steve Martin fondly remember their friend, while Williams’ son Zachary opens up about what his father means to him.

An intimate look into the life and work of Robin Williams, the master of stage and comedy. “You’re only given a little spark of madness and if you lose that, you’re nothing….The genius of Robin Williams lay in his ability to make a room, a comedy club, a concert hall or the whole world laugh. Family, friends and film crews often saw a man who wasn’t happy unless everyone else was having a good time — but the dualities Williams embodied were present inside him at all times.

The documentary will be available Monday, July 16 at 8:00PM.