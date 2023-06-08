How to Combat Negativity With a Stronger Sense of Self

The always insightful and thoughtful School of Life explains how to best combat constant negativity by dedicating time within the day to understand one’s motivations, anxieties, and emotions. When one has a stronger sense of self, then one can face the world with peace of mind.

We must do ourselves the favour of regularly – ideally once a day – carving out periods in which to get more deeply acquainted with our true emotions. …Through ten or twenty minutes of this kind of concentrated, but loose and exploratory wander through ourselves, we reduce the worry and sorrow of unfelt feelings. …and the result is a newfound peace of mind and lightness of the soul.