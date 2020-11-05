A Colorized High Definition AI Remaster of the 1896 Alexandre Promio Film ‘New York, Broadway’

Video restorer Lind Had has remastered the 1896 film “New York, Broadway” by French director Alexandre Promio into a colorized 4K high definition version that runs at 60 frames per second. Had achieved this updated look through neural network learning, which smoothed out the rough edges of the original. Had stated that he was inspired by the work of Denis Shiryaev.

Upscaled By Nass with neural networks footage of New York in 1896. …Inspiration credit goes to Denis Shiryaev.

Here’s the original version of the film.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips