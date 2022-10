Colorized Scenes From the 1922 Horror Film ‘Nosferatu’

4K Movie Restorer updated scenes from the iconic 1922 German Expressionist horror film Nosferatu, professionally correcting and enhancing the sound and adding color in honor of its 100th anniversary.

4k, 60fps, colorized…Nosferatu. 100th Anniversary. Scenes.

Like other restored films, they boosted the film’s speed to 60 fps, refined the resolution to 4K, and improved the scene’s tone, adding color and sound for ambiance.