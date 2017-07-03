Colorblind Man in Iowa Is Moved to Tears When He Sees Color for the Very First Time in His Life

When the family of a colorblind man named Jake learned about the amazing EnChroma color revealing glasses, they purchased a pair, traveled to where he was and took him to the Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport, Iowa. Jake was moved to tears from the very moment that he put the glasses onto his face. His family was right there with him for that life changing moment.

…when my dad learned that my brother was a good candidate for Enchroma glasses, he sat down with mom and said, ‘I want to get Jake those color blind glasses. I think we owe it to him because, well, we made him that way.’

Jake was so excited about seeing the world in color that he ran right over to a patch of vibrant flowers and named every hue with the joy of a child who’d been missing out on so much for so long, a sentiment shared by Jake’s sibling.