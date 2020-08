The Cupa Joe Mug by online retailer Barbuzzo, is a clever coffee mug that’s shaped like a miniature version of a classic glass coffee pot. The oversized mug has the same measurement markings as standard coffee pots and holds 20 ounces of hot or cold liquid.

This miniature version of the classic coffee pot used in diners across America is the perfect mug for piping-hot coffee or enjoying a refreshing ice coffee holding just enough for you.

