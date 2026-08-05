Cocker Spaniel With Long Flowing Locks Croons Like an Opera Singer

A cocker spaniel with long flowing locks named Alfiee has a beautiful voice that he uses to croon like an opera singer, according to his humans, Nikki and Joe.

Meet Alfie, a dog that looks like Fabio and sings opera

This particular talent was discovered quite accidentally.

Nikki was leaving for work, and he started doing some sort of whimpering, which we’d never heard before, and then all of a sudden it was like a song. He was like fully going for it. It honestly just came out of nowhere.

The couple has gotten quite a few comments about Alfiee’s looks and his talent.

It was more so people commenting and saying your dog sings like Michael Bolton and comments like Pavarotti. Pavarotti’s estate account has commented on a few of his videos as well. So that’s really cool. Talent recognizes talent.

Other Dogs Singing Opera