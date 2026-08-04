Giant Magnets Used to Fish for Underwater Treasures

Magnet fishing has become a popular activity in which people search for lost underwater metal treasures (instead of fish) with giant magnets (instead of a hook) attached to ropes. Leigh of Bondi Magnets designed a series of incredibly powerful 360° neodymium magnets to make it easy for anyone to do this.

You tie a strong magnet to a rope, throw it into the water, and drag it along the bottom to see what it picks up. That is the whole hobby, and it is one of the cheapest outdoor pastimes there is to start. …Bondi Magnets are magnetic on all sides and made from extremely strong, high-quality neodymium magnets.

Bondi Magnets have been used to pull some very interesting items in cities such as New York City, Amsterdam, London, and Paris.

People have recovered coins, jewellery, keys, tools, knives, bicycles, motorbikes and safes, and occasionally things that had to be handed straight to the police. Anything thrown off a bridge in the last hundred years is a candidate.

Although the magnets can attract ferrous metals such as iron and steel, they cannot attract gold.

Gold isn’t magnetic, so a magnet won’t attract gold jewellery, gold coins or gold bars. But that doesn’t mean you’ll never recover gold. Sometimes valuables are hidden inside something that is magnetic, like a safe, cash box or toolbox.