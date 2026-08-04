Searching Guyana for the World’s Largest Tarantula

In a fascinating clip from the BBC Earth series Expedition Guyana, the adventurous Dr. George McGavin, accompanied by a team of local trackers, navigated the dark rainforests of Guyana to locate the incredibly elusive Goliath bird-eating tarantula, a massive arachnid known as the world’s largest tarantula with up to an 11-inch leg span.

In the dark of the forest, George and a team of local trackers are stalking the world’s largest tarantula.

McGavin did locate a female of the species, but when he reached toward her, she released a cloud of defensive urticating hairs that irritated his skin and airways, which he found quite formidable. Despite his discomfort, the team used specialized techniques to observe her safely before returning her to her native environment.

She flicked the hairs, and they were in the clouds, and it’s gone in my face, gone up my arms and inside my arms. It’s gone up this arm. I’ve actually inhaled some of them. I’m coughing. Which of course shows what an effective way of putting off enemies it is. …I’m going to try and get her back in the box only because I want to see how heavy she is. After which, we will bring her back to her hole here.