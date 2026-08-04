A Yummy Stop Motion ASMR Video of a LEGO Belgian Waffle Being Made

The very talented Tomosteen made a yummy ASMR stop motion LEGO video showing the preparation of a Belgian waffle that required the help of several pen-holding cats, a pecking chicken, and other animated creatures. As with Tomosteen’s previous creations, this “recipe” was created with individual photographs, not AI.

I took on the challenge of recreating a Belgian waffle recipe using LEGO. This video is a stop-motion animation created by stringing together numerous photographs. No generative AI was used at all.