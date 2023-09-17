A Line of Cat Pen Holders Dance the ‘Ievan Polka’

Animator tomosteen, who usually bakes LEGO cakes, created an amazing stop motion animation of cat pen holders with outstretched arms that danced in a traditional style to the classic Finnish polka song “Ievan Polkka”

The cats dance to the song “Ievan Polkka”, which became famous in Loituma. This song is my arranged version. This cat figure is sold in Japan.

These pen holder cats had previously danced to the Japanese song (translated) “I Was a Cat”.

I know that the song in the video has different song titles in different countries. This song is called “I was a cat” in Japan, and I arranged it hard. The little bit of guitar sound you hear in the middle of the song is me playing it.