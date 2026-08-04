An Amusing Mashup Combining Ringo Starr’s ‘Octopus’s Garden’ With Shakira and Ed Sheeran

The talented and award-winning DJ Cummerbund created “Shape of an Octopus”, an amusing mashup that combines Ringo Starr‘s performing The Beatles‘ song “Octopus’s Garden” with others, including Shakira, Ed Sheeran, the Sinclair family from Dinosaurs, and Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

Shape of an Octopus is the song of the summer – and it’s irrefutable. All of the iconic English artists are here and they’re having a big, wet party in the ocean together.