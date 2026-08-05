Astronaut Practices Yoga in Microgravity Aboard the ISS

Astronaut Sophie Adenot of the European Space Agency shared how she practices yin yoga in microgravity aboard the International Space Station. Adenot said yoga has been an important part of her life for years.

Yoga has been an important part of my life for years. On board the Station, I spend 30 minutes doing yin yoga stretching poses every evening to unwind after a busy day.

Adenot also demonstrated how she washes her long hair and brushes her teeth in space.

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