An Enchanting 3D Timelapse Showing the Evolution of Manhattan Island From 1600 to 2026
Christian Ivan of City 3D Timelapse created an enchanting 3D timelapse of Manhattan Island evolving through distinct views and eras of development from 1600 to 2026. This timelapse was made using historical texts and atlases from the New York Public Library.
This is a visual simplification of the evolution of New York through the years, it may not be 100% accurate No AI was used to create this Animation
The animation includes views of the entire island, Lower Manhattan, and Midtown Manhattan, spanning Dutch settlement, British rule, the Industrial Era, and the Globalization Era.
Other Urban Timelapses
NYC Timelapse From Year 0 through 2026
via Open Culture