An Enchanting 3D Timelapse Showing the Evolution of Manhattan Island From 1600 to 2026

Christian Ivan of City 3D Timelapse created an enchanting 3D timelapse of Manhattan Island evolving through distinct views and eras of development from 1600 to 2026. This timelapse was made using historical texts and atlases from the New York Public Library.

This is a visual simplification of the evolution of New York through the years, it may not be 100% accurate No AI was used to create this Animation

The animation includes views of the entire island, Lower Manhattan, and Midtown Manhattan, spanning Dutch settlement, British rule, the Industrial Era, and the Globalization Era.

Other Urban Timelapses

NYC Timelapse From Year 0 through 2026

The Evolution of Manhattan Island From Year 0 to 2026 in a Captivating Timelapse

via Open Culture

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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