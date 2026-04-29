The Evolution of Manhattan Island From Year 0 to 2026 in a Captivating Timelapse

TimeWarp Cities captured the ever-changing evolution of Manhattan Island from 0 AD through 2026 in a captivating yet somewhat heartbreaking timlapse reconstruction using archeological evidence and other historic data. Featured are several key events that led from the once-pristine land of the Lenape people to the world-renowned bustling city of the present day.

Every reconstruction is based on archaeological evidence, historical maps, academic research, and expert consultation. No guesswork – just historically accurate visual time travel.

These events include Dutch possession, the sale to England for nutmeg rights, the Federal Era, the Industrial Boom, the Gilded Age, and the Art Deco era. The timelapse also pictorially captures the tragic collapse of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Witness the remarkable *evolution* of New York, specifically Manhattan Island, from its initial narrow form in 1600 AD to its bustling 1950s “Art Deco Peak.”

Architectural Detail Timelapse From 300 BC Through 2025

1200 Year Fixed Camera Timelapse

Why New York City is So Huge