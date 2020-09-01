Two Boisterous Cockatoos Hilariously Scream and Cluck at Each Other When They Meet in a Pet Store

An adorable pair of Moluccan cockatoos named Max and Q quite hilariously screamed at each other like teenage girls when they met at the Crowfoot Petland in Calgary, Alberta.

In this video Max the Moluccan meets Q, a younger female Moluccan. Their excitement meeting each other is contagious! The two Cockatoos sing, dance and throw an impromptu party to the delight of onlookers.

After the yelling stopped, Max happily clucked like a chicken, something he’s widely known for doing.

Max is the original Moluccan Cluckatoo with his unmistakable trademark Bok that he sings with joy. It’s hard not to laugh when you watch this 25 year old male Moluccan Cockatoo with a larger than life attitude.

While this was the first time the two cockatoos have met, it certainly wasn’t the last. Over the years, the two have become the best of friends.