Cockatoo Clucks Like a Chicken at Traffic in the Street

An adorable Moluccan cockatoo named Max, who previously screamed like a teenage girl when he met his friend at the pet store, sat in his front yard and repeatedly clucked and bokked like a chicken at the oncoming traffic in the street.

Max is the original Moluccan Cluckatoo with his unmistakable trademark Bok that he sings with joy. It’s hard not to laugh when you watch this 25 year old male Moluccan Cockatoo with a larger than life attitude.

Max is well known for his spotless impersonation of a chicken and is happy to perform whenever possible.