A Lone Male at Coachella Drunkenly Contemplates His Flip-Flop in a Hilarious Planet Earth Parody

In a particularly funny segment presented as a Planet Earth parody on The Ellen Show, a lone male human who got separated from his group at the Coachella Music Festival spent a great deal of time drunkenly contemplating the flip-flop that fell off his foot and onto the ground. With inadvertent help from a member of a passing herd and from a seated position, he was able to place said flip-flop onto its rightful place between his toes. Once he stood up, however, the young male found he had doubled his footwear problem.

The popular nature documentary series “Planet Earth” is taking on an unlikely subject: Coachella.

