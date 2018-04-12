A Lone Male at Coachella Drunkenly Contemplates His Flip-Flop in a Hilarious Planet Earth Parody

In a particularly funny segment presented as a Planet Earth parody on The Ellen Show, a lone male human who got separated from his group at the Coachella Music Festival spent a great deal of time drunkenly contemplating the flip-flop that fell off his foot and onto the ground. With inadvertent help from a member of a passing herd and from a seated position, he was able to place said flip-flop onto its rightful place between his toes. Once he stood up, however, the young male found he had doubled his footwear problem.

