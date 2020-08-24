fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Illustrator Turns Clouds Into Doodles of Animals

by on

Irish artist and children’s book illustrator Chris Judge amusingly turns clouds over Dublin and Galway into adorable little animals with quick outline doodles, thus giving a nostalgic nod those times many of us have seen recognizable objects in the skies. This ability is known as pareidolia (previously), a common type of illusion in which a nebulous stimulus is perceived as something clear and distinct.


Follow Laughing Squid: Facebook | Twitter | Google News






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved