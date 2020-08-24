Illustrator Turns Clouds Into Doodles of Animals

Irish artist and children’s book illustrator Chris Judge amusingly turns clouds over Dublin and Galway into adorable little animals with quick outline doodles, thus giving a nostalgic nod those times many of us have seen recognizable objects in the skies. This ability is known as pareidolia (previously), a common type of illusion in which a nebulous stimulus is perceived as something clear and distinct.

Some Dublin clouds this evening. pic.twitter.com/xXl7gxhMcl — ??__Chris Judge (@chrisjudge) June 24, 2020