ClipDrop, An AR App That Lets You Take a Photo of an Object, Clip It, Then Drag and Drop to Another Device

by on

ClipDrop is a simple, subscription-based AR copy and paste app that allows users to simply take a picture of an object on any device, clip it, and then drag and drop it to an app on another device. ClipDrop is available across a variety of operating systems and has a plug-in for Adobe Photoshop.

The quickest way to capture, extract and transfer anything around you. ClipDrop (AR Copy Paste) is now available on Android, iOS, macOS and Windows.


