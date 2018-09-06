A Unique Set of Clam Flavored Candy Canes For Those Who Prefer to Spend Christmas on the Beach

The fabulous online novelty retailer Archie McPhee, that has a fascination for innovative ways to reinvent the candy cane, has released their unique Clamdy Canes, a set of six clam-flavored candy canes. This particular flavor is perfect those who prefer to spend their winters on the beach in warmer climes.

From the personified clam on the package to the clam taste, you’ll wonder how Christmas existed without Clamdy Canes. They’re a candy clamity! We all celebrate holidays in our own way and if your holiday tastes like the sea, this is for you. Add a little sand for extra clam realness. If anyone complains, just tell them to clam up.

Archie McPhee also carries a comforting set of Mac and Cheese Candy Canes, which are perfect for those who prefer their holidays snuggling up with the family near a warm fire on a cold winter’s day.

Macaroni and Cheese Candy Canes are a particular favorite of picky eaters. These candy canes taste like your childhood favorite — mac and cheese. It’s like comfort food-flavored comfort food!

And of course, one can never forget about Krampus when talking about the holidays.