Beautiful Chess Sets Based on Iconic City Skylines

Architects Chris Prosser and Ian Flood have taken their design skills and their love for chess form Skyline Chess, beautiful sets with pieces represented by landmark buildings within iconic skylines from around the world. Their current offerings are London, New York City, Dubai, Paris and San Francisco. If one desires, the skylines can play against themselves or other cities.

Skyline Chess takes iconic architecture from around the world and pits the greats against each other, bringing impeccable design and gamesmanship into a beautiful set.

Each set comes in a choice of materials – molded acrylic, premium metal and luxury bronze as do the boards – playing cards, wood, city maps and marble.

There is also bespoke design for unique customization.

Bespoke sets can be created in a range of different materials, including bronze, metals and marble. Customised playing boards and packaging can include company logos and messages as required. Be it a one-off set or larger runs, anything is possible.

The sets can be purchased through Skyline Chess or through local shops such as the MOMA Store.

