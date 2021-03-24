Laughing Squid

A Vivid Short Film Featuring a Series of Timelapses That Capture Different Flowers at Various Stages of Life

The short film “Circle of Life” by Emilie Grange (previously) is a beautiful series of timelapses that focus on different flowers at various stages of life. The vivid camerawork brings each colorful blossom to living breathing life and showcases the elegance in their death.

The flower, since antiquity, symbolizes the image of the brevity of life but also its beauty. …They germinate, hatch and eventually wither. By these three stages, specific to the evolution of each living being, the video “Circle of life” is an analogy of passing time.

