Church Organ Covers of Popular Songs

Musician Fabian Hartung performs wonderful covers of popular songs and soundtracks from both film and video games on a traditional church organ. While this particular organ is mostly used for hymns and religious songs, Hartung says his mission is to change people’s minds about the instrument.

I try to get more people interested in the so-called “queen of instruments” since most people only see it as a fixed music style in connection with the church. But although the organ doesn’t come into your mind at first if it’s about Pop-Cover Songs, it is possible to give them a really interesting sound.

