Christina Hendricks Talks About ‘Mad Men’, High School, Acting and Her Role on ‘Good Girls’

A very open Christina Hendricks sat down with Sam Jones of Off Camera and spoke about the pressure of maintaining her breakout character of Joan Holloway on a constant basis in order to please Mad Men fans in the media, her traumatic high school years after a move from Twin Falls, Idaho to Fairfax, Virginia, how she got into acting with the help of her mother and brother and her pride in her role in the NBC series Good Girls
