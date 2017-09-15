Laughing Squid

Actor Chris Pine Performs a Soulful A Capella Version of the Gloria Gaynor Song ‘I Will Survive’

While visiting the offices of W Magazine in January 2017, actor Chris Pine broke out into a surprisingly soulful version of the 1977 Gloria Gaynor disco hit “I Will Survive“.

Vocally speaking, Chris Pine is a total expert. Look no further than his soprano warm-up for evidence before he launches into “I Will Survive” (with a quick apology to its original singer, Gloria Gaynor).


