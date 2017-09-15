Actor Chris Pine Performs a Soulful A Capella Version of the Gloria Gaynor Song ‘I Will Survive’

Vocally speaking, Chris Pine is a total expert. Look no further than his soprano warm-up for evidence before he launches into “I Will Survive” (with a quick apology to its original singer, Gloria Gaynor).

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!