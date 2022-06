Chris Cornell Plays Haunting Acoustic Cover of Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’ at 2012 Montreux Jazz Festival

During the 2012 Montreux Jazz Festival, the remarkably talented Chris Cornell, whom we lost way too soon, performed a gorgeous, hauntingly contemplative cover of the iconic Michael Jackson song “Billie Jean” on acoustic guitar. Cornell slowed down the tempo of the song, making it darker than the danceable original.

Cornell had also played this cover several times before and after this performance.

via Boing Boing