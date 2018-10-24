Chorale Members Create a Thunderstorm With Their Fingertips As Prelude to a Beautiful Cover of ‘Africa’

During a 2013 performance, members of the very talented Angel City Chorale amazingly created the sound of a thunderstorm with their fingertips as prelude to a beautiful multi-part cover of the Toto classic “Africa”. This concert took place a bit before “Africa” was declared the internet’s favorite song. The group was formed in 1993 and has grown to over 160 members.

Angel City Chorale (ACC) reflects the spirit and diversity of Los Angeles in its membership, its music, and its outreach activities. Equally committed to good music and good deeds, ACC is dedicated to “Building Community One Song at a Time.

via reddit