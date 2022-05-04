A Realistic Giant Squid Made Out of Chocolate

Chef Amaury Guichon of the Pastry Academy in Las Vegas constructed a gorgeous giant squid that was wrapped around a rusty anchor, both completely made out of chocolate. Like his other incredible chocolate sculptures, Guichon took great care to make each component appear as real as possible. The final sculpture, according to Guichon, weighs 95 pounds and took 5 days to make.

It’s always fun to combine an aquatic theme with architectural elements, my favorite feature is the rusted anchor technique.