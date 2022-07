Chef Amaury Guichon Sculpts a Magnificent Smoke Breathing Wall-Mounted Dragon Head Out of Chocolate

Chef Amaury Guichon of the Pastry Academy in Las Vegas, who is an incredibly talented chocolate artist, sculpted a magnificent chocolate dragon head that breathes smoke out of its mouth while mounted on the wall. This was the first wall mount that the Chef had ever attempted.

This time I tried something new and it turned out extremely difficut to create as it is the first chocolate showpiece mounted on a wall, I love the finished effect with the smoke pouring out of the mouth!